Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.