Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,191. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

