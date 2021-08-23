Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,561. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.03.

