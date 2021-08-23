Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

