Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $47,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 355,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,411. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

