Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $327,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $6,373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQY stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.86. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

