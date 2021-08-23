Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $63.12.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

