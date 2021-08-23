Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.37 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

