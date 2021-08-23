Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $1,463,000.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.26. 10,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,353. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $74.33.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 365,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

