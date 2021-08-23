Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Up 7.6%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

