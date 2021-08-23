Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.45. 7,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

