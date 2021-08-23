Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 470,011 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 470,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

