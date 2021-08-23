Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 192,725 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,725 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $91,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 224,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 355,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.89. 232,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.