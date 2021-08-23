CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.87 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. CertiK has a total market cap of $126.87 million and approximately $32.86 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00004556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,688,981 coins and its circulating supply is 56,140,504 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

