CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

