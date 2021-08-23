Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $3.17 million and $521,579.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,215,972 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

