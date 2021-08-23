ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 48.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $720,581.38 and $232,795.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 198.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00132838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00161835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,722.09 or 1.00227812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01019552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.47 or 0.06669080 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

