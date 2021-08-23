Chas Mckhann Sells 21,148 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chas Mckhann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

