Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,818.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

