Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.46 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02.

