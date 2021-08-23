Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $39.89 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

