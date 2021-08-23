Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,490 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $63.10 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.39.

