Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

