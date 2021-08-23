Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $31.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

KDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 208,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 13,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,337. The company has a market capitalization of $608.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.