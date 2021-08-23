Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $186.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

