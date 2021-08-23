Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $124.67 and last traded at $124.27, with a volume of 4273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

