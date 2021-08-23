Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.