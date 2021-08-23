Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,431 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

