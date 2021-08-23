Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,191 Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

