Citadel Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TuanChe were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Shares of TC stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. TuanChe Limited has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.