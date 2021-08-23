Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,113 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.50 on Monday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

