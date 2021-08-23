Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $14.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. Equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

