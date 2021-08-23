Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $317,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the period.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.393 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 251.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

