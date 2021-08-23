Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Regional Health Properties news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $60,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

