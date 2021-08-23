Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $788.18 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

