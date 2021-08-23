Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

