Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
