Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $904,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after buying an additional 242,174 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

