Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $216,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 277,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

