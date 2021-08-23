Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,296 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.82% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

SCHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.81. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

