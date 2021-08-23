CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.