Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Director Buys $41,200.00 in Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 2,145,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

