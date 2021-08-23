Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

