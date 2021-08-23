Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,418,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $306,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 173,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 88,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,919. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

