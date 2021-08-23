Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 173,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,808. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

