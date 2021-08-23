Coin98 Market Cap Hits $579.30 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 114.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $579.30 million and approximately $590.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006105 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

