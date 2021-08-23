Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,928. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

