Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 983,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,140. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

