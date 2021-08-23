Community Bank N.A. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. 2,229,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,720. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

