Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 21,167.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,560. The company has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

